ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — At least 700 more coronavirus cases were reported in Maryland Friday as the the total nears 99,000.

State officials said the state now has 98,985 total confirmed cases of COVID-19. Hospitalizations and ICU cases continue to trend down with 457 patients in the hospital, of which 107 are in the ICU.

The statewide positivity rate went up to 3.63%.

Twelve more Marylanders have been reported dead since Thursday, bringing the total number of 3,495.

More than 1.55 million coronavirus tests were conducted in the state with more than a million coming back negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here are the latest numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 326 (18)
Anne Arundel 7,564 (218) 10*
Baltimore City 13,210 (423) 15*
Baltimore County 13,699 (551) 23*
Calvert 725 (27) 1*
Caroline 457 (3)
Carroll 1,596 (115) 3*
Cecil 719 (29) 1*
Charles 2,119 (90) 2*
Dorchester 394 (5)
Frederick 3,173 (114) 7*
Garrett 54
Harford 2,085 (66) 3*
Howard 4,009 (109) 6*
Kent 242 (22) 1*
Montgomery 18,819 (769) 39*
Prince George’s 24,442 (743) 23*
Queen Anne’s 468 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,039 (52)
Somerset 142 (3)
Talbot 412 (4)
Washington 1,090 (31)
Wicomico 1,381 (45)
Worcester 710 (19) 1*
Data not available (14)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,453
10-19 6,616 (1)
20-29 17,470 (21) 1*
30-39 18,545 (46) 5*
40-49 16,516 (113) 3*
50-59 14,690 (278) 15*
60-69 10,071 (570) 12*
70-79 6,195 (863) 25*
80+ 5,319 (1,591) 75*
Data not available (12)
Female 52,119 (1,721) 70*
Male 46,756 (1,774) 66*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 31,356 (1,433) 53*
Asian (NH) 1,805 (130) 6*
White (NH) 21,800 (1,475) 67*
Hispanic 24,465 (406) 10*
Other (NH) 4,338 (36)
Data not available 15,111 (15)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

