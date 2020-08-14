ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — At least 700 more coronavirus cases were reported in Maryland Friday as the the total nears 99,000.
State officials said the state now has 98,985 total confirmed cases of COVID-19. Hospitalizations and ICU cases continue to trend down with 457 patients in the hospital, of which 107 are in the ICU.
The statewide positivity rate went up to 3.63%.
Twelve more Marylanders have been reported dead since Thursday, bringing the total number of 3,495.
More than 1.55 million coronavirus tests were conducted in the state with more than a million coming back negative.
Here are the latest numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|326
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|7,564
|(218)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|13,210
|(423)
|15*
|Baltimore County
|13,699
|(551)
|23*
|Calvert
|725
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|457
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,596
|(115)
|3*
|Cecil
|719
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|2,119
|(90)
|2*
|Dorchester
|394
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,173
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|54
|Harford
|2,085
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|4,009
|(109)
|6*
|Kent
|242
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|18,819
|(769)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|24,442
|(743)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|468
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,039
|(52)
|Somerset
|142
|(3)
|Talbot
|412
|(4)
|Washington
|1,090
|(31)
|Wicomico
|1,381
|(45)
|Worcester
|710
|(19)
|1*
|Data not available
|(14)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,453
|10-19
|6,616
|(1)
|20-29
|17,470
|(21)
|1*
|30-39
|18,545
|(46)
|5*
|40-49
|16,516
|(113)
|3*
|50-59
|14,690
|(278)
|15*
|60-69
|10,071
|(570)
|12*
|70-79
|6,195
|(863)
|25*
|80+
|5,319
|(1,591)
|75*
|Data not available
|(12)
|Female
|52,119
|(1,721)
|70*
|Male
|46,756
|(1,774)
|66*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|31,356
|(1,433)
|53*
|Asian (NH)
|1,805
|(130)
|6*
|White (NH)
|21,800
|(1,475)
|67*
|Hispanic
|24,465
|(406)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,338
|(36)
|Data not available
|15,111
|(15)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.