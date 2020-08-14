ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health has issued a cease and desist order against a Rockville-based company that provided coronavirus testing supplies and lab analysis to testing sites run by Montgomery County.
The announcement came a day after the county suspended all of its testing processed through AdvaGenix “pending a thorough review of the AdvaGenix testing and lab process.”
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The suspension, according to the health department, was the result of a federal and state investigation that found “certain improper laboratory and COVID-19 testing procedures that endanger patient health, safety, and welfare.” Specific details of the investigation were not released.
In the meantime, County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said officials will continue to search for alternatives. The state is also providing an additional 5,000 test kits per week for the next month to fill the gap.
AdvaGenix had been the largest supplier of tests for county-run testing sites.
People who were recently tested at the following locations within the past two weeks should get another COVID-19 test, the county said:
- PlumGar Recreation Center, Germantown, 19561 Scenery Dr. in Germantown
- Mid-County Community Recreation Center, 2004 Queensguard Rd. in Silver Spring
- Silver Spring Civic Building, 1 Veterans Pl. in Silver Spring
- Takoma Park Community Center, 7500 Maple Ave in Takoma Park
- Wheaton Library and Community Recreation Center, 11701 Georgia Ave in Silver Spring
- White Oak Community Recreation Center, 1700 April Ln. in Silver Spring
Those with appointments at upcoming testing clinics will be notified of cancellations.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.