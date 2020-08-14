LATESTBaltimore Gas Explosion
By CBS Baltimore Staff
EDMONSTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 23-year-old woman has been charged in a fatal domestic-related stabbing in Prince George’s County earlier this week.

Donnitta Champion, of Derwood, faces multiple charges, including first-degree and second-degree murder, stemming from the stabbing on Wednesday evening.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Champion stabbed 22-year-old Dante Eyasu during an argument. The two were in a relationship, police said.

Officers found Eyasu outside a home in the 5200 block of Decatur Street around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday suffering from multiple stab wounds. He died hours later.

Champion is being held without bond.

