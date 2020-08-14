Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just two weeks after reopening, Lexington Market is returning to its regular daily schedule.
Starting Monday, the historic market will be open six days per week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Officials said Lexington Market was able to return to its regular schedule more quickly than first anticipated partly because of community interest.
When it reopened at the end of July, hours were limited to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
