BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heavy rain in parts of Maryland led to flooding in parts of the Baltimore area Friday evening.
Between one and two inches of rain fell across a narrow band in a two-hour period. While the southern parts of Baltimore City and Baltimore County saw heavy rain, closer to the Beltway north of the city hardly any rain fell.
A number of streets in the city were closed due to flooding, including the 1800 block of McComas Street near Locust Point.
1800 block of McComas St is blocked off due at least 2 cars getting stuck in some flood waters. The water has since receded. @wjz pic.twitter.com/j3zbzaFccG
— 𝙲.𝙹. 𝙰𝚕𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚘𝚗 (@CJAldersonWJZ) August 15, 2020
At least two vehicles got stuck in high water.
In addition, the southbound bore of the Interstate 95 Fort McHenry Tunnel was closed due to high water.
I-95 Fort McHenry Tunnel Southbound; Bore 1 (two right lanes) closed for high water. #MdTraffic #MdWx
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) August 14, 2020
