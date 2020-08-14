LATESTVolunteers Needed To Help With Baltimore Explosion Cleanup
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heavy rain in parts of Maryland led to flooding in parts of the Baltimore area Friday evening.

Between one and two inches of rain fell across a narrow band in a two-hour period. While the southern parts of Baltimore City and Baltimore County saw heavy rain, closer to the Beltway north of the city hardly any rain fell.

A number of streets in the city were closed due to flooding, including the 1800 block of McComas Street near Locust Point.

At least two vehicles got stuck in high water.

In addition, the southbound bore of the Interstate 95 Fort McHenry Tunnel was closed due to high water.

CBS Baltimore Staff

