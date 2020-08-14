LATESTBaltimore Gas Explosion
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heavy rain in parts of Maryland led the National Weather Service to issue an areal flood warning for Baltimore City and Baltimore County Friday evening.

The warning is in effect until 11:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service said up to an inch of rain has fallen and another inch could be possible.

A number of streets in the city were closed due to flooding, including the 1800 block of McComas Street near Locust Point.

At least two vehicles got stuck in high water.

