BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heavy rain in parts of Maryland led the National Weather Service to issue an areal flood warning for Baltimore City and Baltimore County Friday evening.
The warning is in effect until 11:30 p.m.
On #WJZ new Flood warning SE Baltimore county and City. pic.twitter.com/kOuE6BUXM8
— Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) August 14, 2020
The National Weather Service said up to an inch of rain has fallen and another inch could be possible.
A number of streets in the city were closed due to flooding, including the 1800 block of McComas Street near Locust Point.
1800 block of McComas St is blocked off due at least 2 cars getting stuck in some flood waters. The water has since receded. @wjz pic.twitter.com/j3zbzaFccG
— 𝙲.𝙹. 𝙰𝚕𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚘𝚗 (@CJAldersonWJZ) August 15, 2020
At least two vehicles got stuck in high water.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.