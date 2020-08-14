BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles minor league pitcher Bruce Zimmermann spoke with reporters Friday, discussing publicly for the first time his positive test for the coronavirus.

The test results came when he reported for the resumption of training in early July.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Zimmerman said he had none of the symptoms associated with COVID-19. He quarantined and is now at full strength, working out at the minor league camp in Bowie.

“Throughout this whole process, even though I tested positive, I was pretty much asymptomatic,” he said. “I had very few symptoms; in fact, the only one I had was I was congested for a few days the first week of it. I was able to work out and throw on my own following social distance protocols. I feel great and practice has been going great, been throwing off the mound. (I’m) pretty happy with how I feel moving forward.”

Zimmerman, who lives with his parents, called the intake testing a “blessing in disguise” since his father is considered a person at a higher risk for the virus.

“I guess the biggest lesson is probably to not take anything that you do every day for granted,” he said. “Baseball has been a part of my life for 20 years or so. The most important thing that people are thinking about is their health and wellness and keeping their family safe. It was definitely an interesting time.”

The Ellicott City native and Loyola High School graduate could make his major league debut this season.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.