(WJZ)- The Maryland Transit Administration announced Friday that beginning this coming Monday, August 17 at 5 a.m., the escalator at the Pennsylvania Avenue entrance to the Penn-North Metro station will be closed for maintenance. The MTA is asking riders to plan on using the North Avenue entrance escalator instead in order to access the station.
The work on the escalator is expected to take a little over a month, with an estimated completion date of September 30, 2020 at 5 a.m.
The maintenance work for the MTA comes as the agency fights to get more federal funding as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage. Under the second stimulus bill passed by the House of Representatives in July, the MTA said it would not be receiving any additional funding.
Transportation Secretary Greg Slater said at the time that more funding is “critical” in order to fill revenue losses stemming from the pandemic.
The MTA resumed full service in mid-July with a requirement that any passengers wear face coverings while on buses or trains.