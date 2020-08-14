BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works is blaming delays in curbside trash pickup on a number of factors, including the coronavirus pandemic and the weather.
In a news release, the department said only 163 of a required 230 trash and recycling pickup employees showed up for work Friday, in part due to quarantine rules related to COVID-19 and other illnesses.
Matthew Garbark, the department’s acting director, said crews have been working longer days and six days per week to try to address the backlog.
Thirty-five routes across the city, from Highlandtown and Fells Point to Woodberry and Federal Hill, have seen delayed pickup. It’s unclear when trash in those areas will be picked up, though residents can call 311 to report missing and delayed trash collection.
While the city is working with some private trash companies to help collect trash, those companies are also seeing some staffing issues, the release said.
Further complicating the matter is the increased volume in trash. In the past five months, the department said trash tonnage has gone up 22 percent.
