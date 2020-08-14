Comments
EASTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Talbot County Council voted earlier this week to keep a controversial memorial honoring Confederate soldiers outside the courthouse.
By a 3-2 vote, the council decided to keep the statue, known as “The Talbot Boys,” on the courthouse’s lawn.
A measure to remove the monument, erected in 1916, was introduced earlier this year amid a nationwide movement to remove Confederate statues and monuments.
In a statement, Sen. Chris Van Hollen said he was “deeply disappointed” by the decision.