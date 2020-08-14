LATESTBaltimore Gas Explosion
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Confederate statue, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talbot Boys, Talbot County, Talkers

EASTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Talbot County Council voted earlier this week to keep a controversial memorial honoring Confederate soldiers outside the courthouse.

By a 3-2 vote, the council decided to keep the statue, known as “The Talbot Boys,” on the courthouse’s lawn.

A measure to remove the monument, erected in 1916, was introduced earlier this year amid a nationwide movement to remove Confederate statues and monuments.

In a statement, Sen. Chris Van Hollen said he was “deeply disappointed” by the decision.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply