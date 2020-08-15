CORONAVIRUS IN MD:750+ New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up Again
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group showed up at a Baltimore snowball stand Saturday to show their support for the business after recent vandalism.

Ice Queens opened a few months ago in Locust Point. Since it opened, owner Dasia Kabia said people have stolen property and torn down signs.

On Saturday, the supporters showed up for a block party to show the Ice Queens they’re welcomed and wanted in the neighborhood.

Despite the vandalism, Kabia said it’s been encouraging to see so much support from the community.

