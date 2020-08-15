Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group showed up at a Baltimore snowball stand Saturday to show their support for the business after recent vandalism.
Ice Queens opened a few months ago in Locust Point. Since it opened, owner Dasia Kabia said people have stolen property and torn down signs.
Community Rallies Behind Black-Owned Baltimore Snowball Stand ‘Ice Queens’ After It Was Vandalized
On Saturday, the supporters showed up for a block party to show the Ice Queens they’re welcomed and wanted in the neighborhood.
Despite the vandalism, Kabia said it’s been encouraging to see so much support from the community.
MAKE RACISTS AFRAID AGAIN!