GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A 27-year-old Washington, D.C., man has been indicted on multiple charges stemming from an attempted drug deal in Prince George’s County in 2019, the justice department said.
Julian Bernard-Alexander Blair is being held pending trial in the case. According to an indictment, Blair fired a gun during an attempted marijuana deal in broad daylight near student housing in Hyattsville on September 3, 2019.
Police seized two guns from Blair that day, and during a later search of his home found two more guns, multiple high-capacity magazines, more than $15,000 in cash, roughly a pound of marijuana and a digital scale, the justice department said.
If found guilty, Blair faces a mandatory minimum of ten years in prison for a charge of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and up to five years in prison for a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.