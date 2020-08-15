LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — A 38-year-old Lutherville-Timonium man faces a number of charges after police said he threatened to kill an MTA bus driver on a bus in Baltimore County Friday morning.
Kevin Thompson, Jr., is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center on five charges, including two felonies. He’s charged with firearm possession with a felony conviction, CDS firearm possession, having a loaded handgun on a person, having a handgun on a person and illegal possession of ammunition.
Police said the bus driver pulled into a bus loop at the end of the route on West Ridgely Road at 10 a.m. and found Thompson sleeping as she checked to make sure there were no passengers aboard.
The bus driver saw the handle of a gun in his waistband, at which point he woke up and yelled he was going to kill her. The man then went back to sleep and the driver called 911, police said.
Police responded to the scene and arrested Thompson around two hours later. Roads in the area had been shut down while officers tried to make contact with him.