By CBS Baltimore Staff
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard and lifeguards rescued two swimmers who were swept into the Ocean City inlet Saturday afternoon by a strong current, officials said in a news release.

The Coast Guard was already in the area for the Ocean City Air Show when a crew got a call about four people in the water. When they arrived, they found two men and four lifeguards in the area.

One of the men had gotten into the water by the jetty and was swept away by a strong current. The second man jumped in to try to rescue him but was also caught in the current, the Coast Guard said.

Both men declined medical attention.

