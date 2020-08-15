Comments
Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating after two men are found with gunshot wounds to the head in the 2500 block of E. Madison Street and N. Rose Street.
Police were called to the location in East Baltimore around 2:15a.m. Saturday morning where they found an unknown adult male with a gunshot wound to his head and a 41-year-old male with a graze wound to his head.
Both victims were transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where one died from his injuries and the other was treated and released.
Homicide detectives urge anyone with information about this shooting to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
This shooting brought to you by the NRA- guns, making us all safer!