BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County representatives and community members went door to door Saturday to encourage people to fill out the 2020 Census.
Officials said so far, nearly 70 percent of county residents have filled out the census, which helps to secure resources like education funding and housing for communities. It also contributes to representation on both the state and federal level.
“This is about empowerment,” County Executive Johhny Olszewski said. “We’re talking about $18,000 per person counted during the duration of the census.”
Del. Sheila Ruth said workers are doing everything they can to catch up and encourage full participation in the census since some efforts have been hampered due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To fill out the census, click here.