WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Around 4,000 Thule Sleek strollers are being recalled because the handlebar can detach, possibly harming a child, according to a notice filed with the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The strollers were sold in Buy Baby Buy, REI and other stores as well as on Amazon and Thule.com between July 2018 and June 2020. They ranged in price from $830 and $850.
Affected models do not have a QC2020 sticker next to the label and were manufactured between May 2018 and September 2019. Product numbers include 11000001-5, 11000017, 11000330 or 11000337-342.
There has been one report of a handlebar detaching but no reports of injuries.
Anyone who bought the affected strollers should stop using them and contact Thule for a free replacement.