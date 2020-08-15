BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A vigil for the victims of the deadly explosion that damaged hundreds of homes in northwest Baltimore five days ago is set for Saturday night.
The event is set to begin at 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Woodington Road, miles from the rubble that still sits scattered in the Labyrinth Road neighborhood.
The blast killed 61-year-old Lonnie Herriott and 20-year-old Joseph Graham, injured seven other people and leveled three homes. Nearly 200 homes saw some kind of damage.
BGE officials said crews have analyzed gas mains, service pipes and meters in the area but found no problems with its equipment. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
“It is being led by the Baltimore Fire Department, but we are very much partnering with them and we will do whatever is needed and whatever we can to aid in the investigation,” BGE CEO Carim Khouzami said.
Volunteers are set to comb through the debris on Sunday afternoon.