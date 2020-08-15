  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMPaid Program
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:05 AMMajor Crimes
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was injured in a shooting in Baltimore Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to a hospital around 5:15 for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When they arrived, they learned the woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken into surgery.

Her condition is unknown. Police are still investigating where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply