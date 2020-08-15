Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was injured in a shooting in Baltimore Saturday afternoon, police said.
Officers were called to a hospital around 5:15 for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When they arrived, they learned the woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken into surgery.
Her condition is unknown. Police are still investigating where the shooting took place.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.