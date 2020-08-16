BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were shot, one fatally, across Baltimore overnight, police say.
Officers responded to the 2500 block of W. Baltimore Street for a shooting at around 12:23 a.m.
When they arrived they found a 35-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman. Both were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The two victims said they were walking in the 2500 block of W. Baltimore Street when they were approached by an unknown person who shot them.
Southwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Just hours later at around 4:49 a.m., police responded to an apartment in the 4900 block of Goodnow Road for a suspicious death.
They found a man who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives responded out to investigate this incident and are asking anyone with information regarding this murder to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
