Comments
Reisterstown, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police were called to the 11000 block of Reisterstown Road around 5a.m. Sunday morning for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived on the scene they found a single victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries.
Homicide detectives are still investigating and have not released any further information about the victim or any potential suspects in this deadly shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020 or call Metro Crime Stoppers.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook