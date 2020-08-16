BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland became the 19th state in the country to top 100,000 coronavirus cases as of Sunday, data shows.

As of Sunday morning, the state’s health department shows a total of 100,212 COVID-19 cases, up 519 from Saturday.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 18 other states have topped the 100,000-case threshold. California leads the nation with more than 600,000 total cases.

States that have reported more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases include California, Florida, Texas, New York, Georgia, Illinois, Arizona, New Jersey, North Carolina, Louisiana, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Alabama, Virginia, South Carolina and Michigan.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

As of Sunday, 3,502 deaths related to the coronavirus have been confirmed in Maryland. Hospitalizations increased slightly on Sunday to 475, with 360 people in acute care and 115 in intensive care.

In terms of testing, 1,616,782 COVID-19 tests have been reported; of those, 1,042,198 have come back negative. The state’s positivity rate sits at 3.42 percent.

Here are the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 341 (19) Anne Arundel 7,648 (219) 10* Baltimore City 13,425 (428) 15* Baltimore County 13,941 (552) 23* Calvert 737 (27) 1* Caroline 461 (3) Carroll 1,608 (115) 3* Cecil 726 (29) 1* Charles 2,165 (91) 2* Dorchester 408 (5) Frederick 3,216 (114) 7* Garrett 58 Harford 2,150 (66) 3* Howard 4,071 (110) 6* Kent 244 (22) 1* Montgomery 19,003 (771) 39* Prince George’s 24,654 (745) 23* Queen Anne’s 482 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,048 (52) Somerset 151 (3) Talbot 420 (4) Washington 1,125 (31) Wicomico 1,401 (45) Worcester 729 (19) 1* Data not available (7) 1*

Here are the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 3,520 10-19 6,757 (1) 20-29 17,756 (21) 1* 30-39 18,764 (46) 5* 40-49 16,726 (114) 3* 50-59 14,880 (282) 15* 60-69 10,191 (572) 12* 70-79 6,253 (863) 25* 80+ 5,365 (1,598) 75* Data not available (5) 1* Female 52,874 (1,726) 70* Male 47,338 (1,776) 67*

Here are the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 31,912 (1,440) 53* Asian (NH) 1,832 (130) 6* White (NH) 22,168 (1,480) 67* Hispanic 24,672 (408) 10* Other (NH) 4,381 (37) Data not available 15,247 (7) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.