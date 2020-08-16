BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of volunteers came out Sunday to help clean up the site of the deadly gas explosion in northwest Baltimore.

The councilmember who organized the cleanup said he expected about 50 people to show up Sunday, but the large group showed up to help support the community and show them they’re not alone.

“This is what we do, we come together when anything happens,” said Michael Council, a city resident and volunteer.

Sweeping up debris into dumpsters, cleaning yards and alleyways.

“To help out and help them in this time of tragedy,” said Rodney Booth, another cleanup volunteer.

A gas explosion rocked a Northwest Baltimore neighborhood on Monday, leveling homes on Labyrinth Road and damaging hundreds more-killing two people.

Sunday’s cleanup was arranged by Councilman Schleifer.

“People started showing up over an hour early,” Schleifer said.

Over 400 people came.

“This is Baltimore for you, you know we always turn out for each other, we’re always there for one another,” he said.

Blocks over stood a sidewalk sale, where portions of the proceeds will benefit residents who lost so much in the explosion.

“It’s great to see that we have folks out here fighting to help each other, that’s what we need, to pull together!” said Joyce Powell, a sidewalk sale customer.

A vigil on Saturday honored the lives lost including 20-year-old Joseph Graham.

“Everybody is out here because he touched everybody’s heart,” said Danielle Levy, Graham’s aunt.

They also honored 61-year-old Lonnie Herriott.

“The good ones always go too soon,” a resident said.

And as the community recovers, they won’t have to do it alone.

“We’re gonna be here to rebuild the community,” Schleifer said.

“This is what love looks like when everyone comes together as one…this is love!” Booth said.

They are expecting part of the blast site to be cleaned up Monday. The cause of the explosion is still being investigated and the Baltimore Fire Department is leading the investigation.