By CBS Baltimore Staff
OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — The Ocean City Fire Department responded to a fire at Stowaway Grand Hotel Sunday afternoon.

Crews said there was an active fire on the sixth floor, so they called in backup from other departments, bringing in firefighters from Berlin Fire Company, Ocean Pines Fire Department and Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company.

Credit: Ocean City Fire Department

It took them about an hour to get the fire out, but no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal.

