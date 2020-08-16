BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The yearly Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint Report is out, and it appears Maryland is doing their part in cleaning up the Chesapeake.

But, not every state is holding up its end of the bargain.

With all the rivers and streams that run to the Chesapeake, the blueprint was created as a way to help save the bay.

It’s an agreement between the six states that make up the Chesapeake Watershed and Washington, DC to reduce the amount of pollution, such as sewage, city and farm runoff that enters the bay.

“The goal is to us, the best science set pollution reduction targets that each state will meet,” said Will Baker, with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Set up by executive order under President Obama in 2010, each state must meet its target by 2025.

“Cumulatively, if all those states meet those targets, the bay will be on the path to being saved,” Baker said.

An annual report on the progress of the blueprint shows promising signs.

“Blue crabs are holding their own and have actually done better in a number of recent years. Underwater grasses have gone up over 100,000 acres.

Maryland and Virginia, two of the three states that make up 90 percent of the watershed are on target to reach their goals. The third, Pennsylvania, isn’t faring as well.

“There’s no other way of saying it, but they’re woefully behind. They, by their own calculations, have a plan that won’t get them to their target reductions,” Baker said.

With Pennsylvania’s shortfalls affecting the entire bay, some are suggesting the EPA and Department of Agriculture shift funding to help.

“And we think that would be a jump start, an incentive, for Pennsylvania legislators to appropriate some money to clean up their own rivers and streams,” Baker said.

If you want to help, contact your local official and let them know you want a regional approach to saving the Chesapeake Bay.