UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Police in a Maryland county have asked for the public’s help in locating the president of the Young Democrats of Maryland, who has been missing for over a week.
Joseph Kitchen, 34, was last seen Aug. 8 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
Kitchen, who is from Prince George’s County, also owns a Dodge Charger with Virginia plates, police said in a social media post Saturday.
MISSING: Please help us locate 34 y/o Joseph Kitchen. Last seen 8/8/20 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis. He is 5’ & 200 lbs. He owns a 2014 Silver Dodge Charger with VA tag VTU150. Pls call detectives at 301-772-4911 if located. Pls R/T. pic.twitter.com/MrD1a6vwFN
The Young Democrats’ group, which is open to registered Democrats who are less than 36 years old, also posted a missing person flyer that seeks information about Kitchen for his parents and brother.