CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Maryland Becomes 19th State To Top 100,000 COVID-19 Cases
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Police in a Maryland county have asked for the public’s help in locating the president of the Young Democrats of Maryland, who has been missing for over a week.

Joseph Kitchen, 34, was last seen Aug. 8 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Kitchen, who is from Prince George’s County, also owns a Dodge Charger with Virginia plates, police said in a social media post Saturday.

The Young Democrats’ group, which is open to registered Democrats who are less than 36 years old, also posted a missing person flyer that seeks information about Kitchen for his parents and brother.

