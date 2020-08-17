BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 13-year-old is among the latest gun violence victims in Baltimore city.
According to police, officers responded to the 2500 block of Washington Boulevard in southwest Baltimore for a shooting Sunday night around 10:36 p.m.
There they found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a graze wound to his right foot. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The victim reported walking in the block when he heard gunshots and began running. The victim felt a burn in his foot and realized he had been shot.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Another shooting was reported six minutes earlier when officers in the northern district were called to an area hospital around 10 p.m. for a shooting victim.
The unknown man was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police said he was uncooperative and refused to give detective details.
Detectives believe the victim may have been shot in the Southwest District and are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.