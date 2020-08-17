TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County is launching its “Be Safe to Stay Safe” campaign.
It’s a public health and education initiative aimed at encouraging residents to properly wear masks and follow other key hygiene practices to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“The science is clear: face coverings are one of our best tools in the fight against COVID-19. We have to do everything we can to slow the spread of this virus and our “Be Safe to Stay Safe” campaign will convey this simple message to educate, inform and protect County residents,” said County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “I want to thank all those who have added their voices to this new effort. Together we can continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Remember, Be Safe to Stay Safe, Baltimore County!”
The campaign features Ravens defensive lineman and five-time Pro-Bowl player Calais Campbell and Orioles Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson.
Baltimore County will also distribute 10,000 face masks to residents to promote public awareness about COVID-19.
without enforcement which there is none in Baltimore County it will not work for the ones who don’t want to wear a mask. grow some balls Baltimore County and do enforcement.