HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for the public’s help to find a suspect or suspects in the fatal shooting of Drevon Jamal Williams last year. They are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Williams, a 28-year-old aspiring rap artist was shot around 6 a.m. inside his home in the 5600 block of Shelbourne Road in Halethorpe On Aug. 12, 2019.
Police found Williams laying on the bedroom floor in his home suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead.
Detectives learned three male suspects forced their way into the home through a backdoor, went to Williams’ bedroom and shot him. The suspects ran from the home after the shooting and fled the scene. Several other people were inside the home, including two small children. None of them were injured.
Williams was targeted, police say, and they need help finding those responsible for his death.
If anyone has information about this homicide, please call Baltimore County Police Detectives at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers.
Reward Offered Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.
Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP
Text: “MCS (include tip)” to CRIMES (274637)
Web tip: http://www.metrocrimestoppers.org
Mobile App: P3TIPS