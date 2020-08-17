CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down Again, 503 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Passenger traffic at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was up again over the weekend, with Sunday’s volume reaching the highest level in a month and a half, the airport said Monday.

In total, 12,532 people passed through security checkpoints on Sunday, the highest single-day total since July 2. The four-day passenger total from Thursday through Sunday of more than 48,000 is the highest since mid-March, the airport tweeted.

Travelers will see around half the airport’s restaurants and shops open. Long-term parking lots remain closed.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

