LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Passenger traffic at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was up again over the weekend, with Sunday’s volume reaching the highest level in a month and a half, the airport said Monday.
In total, 12,532 people passed through security checkpoints on Sunday, the highest single-day total since July 2. The four-day passenger total from Thursday through Sunday of more than 48,000 is the highest since mid-March, the airport tweeted.
Thanks to those who traveled with us this weekend!
Travelers will see around half the airport’s restaurants and shops open. Long-term parking lots remain closed.
