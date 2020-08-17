BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are working to clear debris and rubble from the area around a severely damaged home at the site of a deadly explosion in Baltimore before they demolish it.
It’s been a week since a gas explosion rocked a northwest Baltimore neighborhood just before 10 a.m. Two people, 61-year-old Lonnie Herriott and 20-year-old Joseph Graham, died in the blast and seven others were injured. The explosion leveled three homes and severely damaged a fourth home. That’s the home they will be demolishing Monday.
Baltimore city fire continues to lead the investigation into the explosion. Last week, Baltimore Gas & Electric said after inspecting its gas main and gas lines, it determined it wasn’t a problem on their end that caused the blast.
Over the weekend, hundreds of volunteers gathered to help clear rubble at the scene.
Labyrinth Rd. is bustling with volunteers who are delivering meals. Today marks one week since the gas explosion. @wjz pic.twitter.com/3SYrXyi2el
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) August 17, 2020
The demolition is expected to happen Monday afternoon.
Graham’s family spoke at a press conference Monday morning. The Empowerment AME Temple said it will be covering a substantial amount of the cost for the victims’ funerals, but are asking for donations at baltimorestrong.org. Choose “Labyrinth Rd Victim Fund” as the specific fund for your donation.