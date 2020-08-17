Reports: Dez Bryant Expected To Workout In Baltimore With Ravens This WeekFree-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant is expected to travel to Baltimore this week for a workout with the Ravens, according to multiple reports.

Washington Hires Jason Wright As NFL's First Black Team PresidentThe Washington Football Team on Monday hired Jason Wright as team president, making him the first Black person to hold that position in NFL history.

QB Alex Smith Activated By Washington, Cleared For PracticeQuarterback Alex Smith was activated off the physically unable to perform list by Washington's NFL team Sunday, the latest step in a remarkable recovery after his right leg was broken in two places during a game nearly two years ago.

Islanders Beat Capitals 2-1 In OT, Take 3-0 Lead In SeriesThe Islanders are up 3-0 in the series, putting Washington on the brink of being eliminated in the first round for the second straight year after hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2018.