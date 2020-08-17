BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many children have spent their summers isolated from their friends due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland organization has found ways to keep young girls connected through virtual programs.

One of the programs is called the Summer Sister Series. From kindergarten through eighth grade, the girls meet online three times per week to discuss topics ranging from problem-solving and self-confidence to friendship.

“We kind of incorporate the things they would be learning in school, but add the layers of social-emotional development,” Candace Baker, the director of community programs for the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, said.

Another key topic of discussion is bullying.

“How to be a good friend so that you can make good friends… what are the characteristics you want to look for, and then also how do you stand up to people who are bullying,” Baker said.

The girls in the program said it’s nice to be able to reconnect with others.

“What I love the most about it is that you can make friends, we do activities, arts and crafts,” Girl Scout Starla Riley said.

Program leaders said now more than ever it’s important to inspire and uplift young girls so they know anyone can have a positive impact, even virtually.

“I hope (what) they have with them at the end of this is to be confident, to be courageous and to know that they are change agents, that even at their age, they can make a difference in their communities,” Baker said.

Baker added so much time spent at home can lead to reflection and character development. That’s why the program is providing resources to help girls be the best they can be.

The organization plans to continue the series and similar virtual programs heading into the upcoming school year.