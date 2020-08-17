Comments
URBANA, Md. (WJZ) — A group of around 50 motorcyclists closed Interstate 270 in Frederick County Monday night as they spun their tires and did burnouts on the road Monday, Maryland State Police said.
Police said they got reports of the motorcyclists closing the northbound interstate near Dr. Perry Road south of Urbana around 8:30 p.m.
Someone also fired multiple shots during the incident, police said. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.
The group then went to a nearby park and ride lot. Police said when officers arrived, the group left.
No injuries have been reported, police said.
State police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or have videos of it to call them at 301-600-4150.
