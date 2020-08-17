CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down Again, 503 New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMAmerica's Choice 2020: Democratic National Convention
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Brockbridge Shopping Center, Homicide, Jordyn Brown, Laurel, Local TV, Talkers

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man was found dead inside a parked car outside a shopping center in Laurel Monday afternoon, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

Officers and first responders were called to the Brockbridge Shopping Center in the 3500 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road shortly after 2:20 p.m. for a report of an injured person. When they arrived, they found Jordyn Gregory Brown, of Laurel, Prince George’s County, inside a dark gray 2016 Nissan Altima.

Brown, who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appears Brown was targeted and the incident was not random. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-4731, the Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply