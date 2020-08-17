LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man was found dead inside a parked car outside a shopping center in Laurel Monday afternoon, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
Officers and first responders were called to the Brockbridge Shopping Center in the 3500 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road shortly after 2:20 p.m. for a report of an injured person. When they arrived, they found Jordyn Gregory Brown, of Laurel, Prince George’s County, inside a dark gray 2016 Nissan Altima.
Brown, who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said it appears Brown was targeted and the incident was not random. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-4731, the Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.