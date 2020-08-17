OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — For the first time since training camp began last month, the Baltimore Ravens suited up for a padded practice on Monday.

In all, the Ravens have 17 practices, including 13 more with pads at the Under Armour Performance Center before the season kicks off on Sunday, September 13 against the Cleveland Browns.

It was a very different offseason because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the changes continue at practice. Coaches wear masks and fans aren’t allowed inside.

Football is a contact sport, but avoiding contact with COVID-19 is the overarching goal.

“Football is different,” linebacker Matthew Judon said, “but just getting back out there with the guys and getting the sweat going and starting the plays and more contact, we got the pads on so contact, and for just a split moment it felt like we didn’t have to worry about this virus.”

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said it took a long time to get used to wearing masks but it has now set in.

He also spoke about what he did to stay in shape during the off-season.

“I was back with… my brothers and sisters and we did a lot of family workouts,” he said. “It was good. Jungle gyms, a lot of pushups, pull-ups, a lot of home workouts.”

Despite all the coronavirus-related restrictions, the team said its first day of padded practice was productive and spirited.

One thing that remains constant: player injuries. The Ravens reported defensive back Iman Marshall suffered multiple torn ligaments in his right knee during practice on Sunday. Receiver Chris Moore has a broken finger.

It will be a fast and furious few weeks, with the 53-man roster needing to be set by September 5.