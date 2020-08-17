CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down Again, 503 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant is expected to travel to Baltimore this week for a workout with the Ravens, according to multiple reports.

Sources from NFL.com report he intends to play in 2020. 

The Ravens are in training camp preparing for the 2020 regular season.

Ravenswire on USA Today also reports Bryant is set to head to Charm City this week, noting Bryant turned down Baltimore’s offers back in 2018.

This story is developing. 

