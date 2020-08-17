BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant is expected to travel to Baltimore this week for a workout with the Ravens, according to multiple reports.
Sources from NFL.com report he intends to play in 2020.
Free-agent WR Dez Bryant is expected to travel to Baltimore this week for a workout with the #Ravens, sources tell @SlaterNFL and me.
This has been in the works for a while. Dez hasn't played in a game since 2017, but he's in shape, motivated, and intends to play in 2020.
The Ravens are in training camp preparing for the 2020 regular season.
Ravenswire on USA Today also reports Bryant is set to head to Charm City this week, noting Bryant turned down Baltimore’s offers back in 2018.
