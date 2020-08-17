Comments
REISTERSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police can now identify the victim in Sunday’s shooting in Reisterstown who died of his injuries.
Gary Printice Melvin, 30, of Reisterstown, was found in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police said the suspect fled before they arrived, but they believe the shooting was targeted.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding this murder.
Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.