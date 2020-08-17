SEVERN, MD. (WJZ) — A suspect in a carjacking has life-threatening injuries after he was ejected from the car he stole from a delivery driver Saturday in Anne Arundel County.

Officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking at around 4 p.m., in the 1800 block of Eagle Court in Severn. A delivery driver reported she was carjacked by an unknown male suspect.

The suspect got into the passenger side of the woman’s vehicle, a white 2017 Honda, threatened her with a knife and demanded the car.

The woman got out of the car and the suspect drove away toward Reece Road.

An officer saw the car near Reece Road and Telegraph Road and tried to stop the vehicle, which fled toward Quarterfield Road.

Officers tried to pursue the car but lost sight of it on Quarterfield Road. They found the vehicle crashed and overturned. It had struck two vehicles, a 2002 GMC Truck and a 2012 Ford Fusion, causing disabling damage.

The suspect had been ejected from the car. An officer gave medical aid to the suspect, who was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

The drivers and passengers of the other vehicles were uninjured.

The victim of the carjacking was not injured.

Criminal charges are pending the suspect’s release from the hospital.