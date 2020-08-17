Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — As students and teachers get ready to back to school virtually, they’re still in need of supplies.
In Baltimore County, the Education Foundation has opened “The Exchangeree” where teachers and students can get supplies they need, from pens and markets to backpacks and more.
The program runs on donations.
People who would like to donate can drop items off at Towson Town Center or at Smyth Jewelers in Timonium.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.