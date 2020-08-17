CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down Again, 503 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:back to school 2020, Baltimore, Baltimore County Public Schools, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, School Supplies, Talkers

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — As students and teachers get ready to back to school virtually, they’re still in need of supplies.

In Baltimore County, the Education Foundation has opened “The Exchangeree” where teachers and students can get supplies they need, from pens and markets to backpacks and more.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The program runs on donations.

People who would like to donate can drop items off at Towson Town Center or at Smyth Jewelers in Timonium.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

