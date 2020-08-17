BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health announced Monday they’ll be distributing free masks at the West Ocean City Park and Ride on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m.

The event is part of MDH’s #MaskOnMaryland campaign to encourage all Marylanders to wear face coverings in public places.

They’ll distribute masks as long as supplies last.

“When we all wear masks, we’re doing our part to help keep ourselves and each other safe and healthy,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “Whether we’re working in the city or vacationing at the beach, taking this simple step — wherever we go — can help keep Maryland’s COVID-19 numbers trending in the right direction.”

The event is with the Worcester County Health Department, to complement regularly scheduled COVID-19 testing at the Park and Ride at 12940 Inlet Isle Lane.

They run testing every Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon for free.

Those seeking a test do not need to exhibit symptoms or suspect exposure to COVID-19.

The state health department said a doctor’s order is not required to get tested at the site, but appointments are required.

Patients may schedule an appointment by calling 410-632-1100 and selecting option 8.

The state says Worcester County has provided over 13,000 COVID-19 tests at its West Ocean City Park and Ride and Pocomoke Health Department testing sites.

They added the county has tested more than 21 percent of its population.

Throughout the summer, MDH will host mask distribution events for Marylanders who visit select COVID-19 test sites at specified dates and times.

For more testing information and a comprehensive list of testing sites across the state, visit covidtest.maryland.gov.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.