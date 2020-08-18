CATONSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A man is dead after a shooting in Catonsville overnight, police said Tuesday.
Just before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Garden Ridge Road for a report of a shooting.
Officers found the victim, Charles Anthony Green Jr., 27, of Baltimore, in front of the location suffering gunshot wounds to his body.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police learned the victim and suspects argued, leading to Green being shot. Three suspects were seen leaving the scene in a white vehicle.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding this murder.
Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers
