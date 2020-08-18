BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council President and mayoral candidate Brandon Scott will represent Maryland Tuesday night during the roll call at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
On Twitter, Scott wrote the election is about getting the country back on track and that the convention is one important step in getting there.
“I will recognize great Marylanders like Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, and cast the delegates for the next President of the United States, Joe Biden,” he added.
Tonight I’ll be representing the great state of Maryland during roll call at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. I will recognize great Marylanders like Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, and cast the delegates for the next President of the United States, Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/MNbPtMNo31
— Brandon M. Scott (@CouncilPresBMS) August 18, 2020
The virtual convention, which was supposed to be held in Milwaukee until plans changed due to the coronavirus, kicked off Monday night.