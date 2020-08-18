CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up, ICUs Flat As State Adds 520 Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council President and mayoral candidate Brandon Scott will represent Maryland Tuesday night during the roll call at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

On Twitter, Scott wrote the election is about getting the country back on track and that the convention is one important step in getting there.

“I will recognize great Marylanders like Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, and cast the delegates for the next President of the United States, Joe Biden,” he added.

The virtual convention, which was supposed to be held in Milwaukee until plans changed due to the coronavirus, kicked off Monday night.

