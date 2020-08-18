BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eight days after the deadly explosion that rocked a northwest Baltimore neighborhood, family members, friends and community members said their goodbyes to the 20-year-old Morgan State University student killed in the blast.

Family members wore T-shirts to honor Joseph Graham, one of the two victims in the explosion, as mourners funneled into and out of the Howell Funeral Home to pay their respects during Tuesday’s drive-through viewing.

Graham’s family said his life was taken too soon.

“It’s a very sad, sad time,” family friend Yvonne Church said.

Graham’s uncle Isaac recalled the heartbreaking moment he saw his nephew inside.

“Only the thing I could do was ask him to wake up. Looking at him I just said, ‘Wake up.’ I wanted him to wake up,” he said.

Joseph Graham was pursuing a degree in electrical engineering. Family friends said he was a smart and talented young man.

“From the time he has grown up… he has grown into a very good man,” family friend Adriane Buise said.

As they continue to mourn, Isaac Graham said all the family can do is lean on each other during this tough time.

“There’s nothing in the world that can bring him back, but the memories, can’t nobody take that,” he said.

Graham leaves behind two younger sisters. His family plans to continue to honor him by working on the clothing line he started.