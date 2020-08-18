CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up, ICUs Flat As State Adds 520 Cases
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Child rescue, Howard County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

HOWARD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County Fire & EMS say they rescued a child locked in a gun safe earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Units were alerted about a child locked in a safe at around 12:10 p.m., but did not disclose where this incident happened.

When they arrived at the scene they found a large gun safe with a five-year-old child locked inside.

They extricated the child by breaking down the rear wall of the safe. The child was evaluated and released to the parents and is in “good spirits,” they said.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply