HOWARD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County Fire & EMS say they rescued a child locked in a gun safe earlier Tuesday afternoon.
Units were alerted about a child locked in a safe at around 12:10 p.m., but did not disclose where this incident happened.
At approximately 12:10 pm on August 18, units from Stations 4 and 13 were alerted for a child locked in a safe. Crews arrived to find a large gun safe with a five-year-old child locked inside. 1/2
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) August 18, 2020
When they arrived at the scene they found a large gun safe with a five-year-old child locked inside.
They extricated the child by breaking down the rear wall of the safe. The child was evaluated and released to the parents and is in “good spirits,” they said.