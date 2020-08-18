TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County is set to begin the school year with online-only instruction for the first time, leaving parents and students with questions.
The school system wants to give them as many answers as they can, and they are set to host two online “Community Conversations” where Community Superintendents Christina Byeres, Dr. Racquel Jones and Dr. George Roberts will answer questions about the school year.
The live events will be held on Monday, August 24 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., and on Thursday, August 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone can watch the meetings on the BCPS website.
In preparation for the online discussions, BCPS invites the community to submit questions online, now through 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21. Questions can be submitted in English as well as Arabic, Burmese, Chinese, French, Russian, Spanish, Urdu, Uzbek, and Vietnamese.
You can submit a question here.
