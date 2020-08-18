ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The state is reporting 520 new coronavirus cases since Monday as hospitalizations go up slightly with ICUs flat.

Maryland reports a total of 101,235 confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic.

Seven more people have died, state data shows.

Hospitalizations went up by 18 cases, with 453 total hospitalized. The number of people in acute care went up to 351 while ICUs went down by four to just 102 cases.

The state has administered a total of 1,661,701 tests with 1,066,070 testing negative.

The statewide positivity rate is now 3.21 percent.

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 348 (19) Anne Arundel 7,734 (219) 10* Baltimore City 13,566 (429) 15* Baltimore County 14,116 (553) 23* Calvert 745 (27) 1* Caroline 468 (3) Carroll 1,622 (116) 3* Cecil 738 (29) 1* Charles 2,198 (91) 2* Dorchester 407 (5) Frederick 3,247 (114) 7* Garrett 58 Harford 2,183 (66) 3* Howard 4,111 (111) 6* Kent 249 (22) 1* Montgomery 19,127 (773) 39* Prince George’s 24,888 (746) 23* Queen Anne’s 493 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,064 (52) Somerset 155 (3) Talbot 424 (4) Washington 1,148 (31) Wicomico 1,410 (45) Worcester 736 (19) 1* Data not available (9) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 3,583 10-19 6,857 (1) 20-29 17,968 (21) 1* 30-39 18,958 (46) 5* 40-49 16,872 (115) 3* 50-59 15,015 (283) 15* 60-69 10,290 (572) 12* 70-79 6,301 (866) 25* 80+ 5,391 (1,604) 77* Data not available (3) 1* Female 53,452 (1,727) 70* Male 47,783 (1,784) 69*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 32,296 (1,441) 53* Asian (NH) 1,862 (130) 6* White (NH) 22,450 (1,485) 67* Hispanic 24,809 (409) 10* Other (NH) 4,413 (37) Data not available 15,405 (9) 3*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.