ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The state is reporting 520 new coronavirus cases since Monday as hospitalizations go up slightly with ICUs flat.
Maryland reports a total of 101,235 confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic.
Seven more people have died, state data shows.
Hospitalizations went up by 18 cases, with 453 total hospitalized. The number of people in acute care went up to 351 while ICUs went down by four to just 102 cases.
The state has administered a total of 1,661,701 tests with 1,066,070 testing negative.
The statewide positivity rate is now 3.21 percent.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|348
|(19)
|Anne Arundel
|7,734
|(219)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|13,566
|(429)
|15*
|Baltimore County
|14,116
|(553)
|23*
|Calvert
|745
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|468
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,622
|(116)
|3*
|Cecil
|738
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|2,198
|(91)
|2*
|Dorchester
|407
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,247
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|58
|Harford
|2,183
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|4,111
|(111)
|6*
|Kent
|249
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|19,127
|(773)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|24,888
|(746)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|493
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,064
|(52)
|Somerset
|155
|(3)
|Talbot
|424
|(4)
|Washington
|1,148
|(31)
|Wicomico
|1,410
|(45)
|Worcester
|736
|(19)
|1*
|Data not available
|(9)
|3*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,583
|10-19
|6,857
|(1)
|20-29
|17,968
|(21)
|1*
|30-39
|18,958
|(46)
|5*
|40-49
|16,872
|(115)
|3*
|50-59
|15,015
|(283)
|15*
|60-69
|10,290
|(572)
|12*
|70-79
|6,301
|(866)
|25*
|80+
|5,391
|(1,604)
|77*
|Data not available
|(3)
|1*
|Female
|53,452
|(1,727)
|70*
|Male
|47,783
|(1,784)
|69*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|32,296
|(1,441)
|53*
|Asian (NH)
|1,862
|(130)
|6*
|White (NH)
|22,450
|(1,485)
|67*
|Hispanic
|24,809
|(409)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,413
|(37)
|Data not available
|15,405
|(9)
|3*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.