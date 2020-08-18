BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Book Festival and Light City is officially not happening in 2020.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts announced Tuesday the book festival is postponed until 2021 and Light City is postponed until 2022.

“The current health crisis has had a profound effect on the many wonderful aspects of the work BOPA does to make Baltimore a more vibrant place to live, work and play. Sadly, we have had to postpone our large-scale public events at least through the end of 2020,” says Donna Drew Sawyer, CEO at Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. “As Baltimore City’s Arts Council, we are committed to ensuring Baltimore remains culturally vibrant during this time. Starting with the annual Sondheim Artscape Prize virtual award ceremony and exhibition in July, this month’s series of Art in August exhibitions and the virtual Artists’ Market, BOPA will continue virtual and innovative cultural engagement that will connect audiences with art and art with audiences.”