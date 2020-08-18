CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up, ICUs Flat As State Adds 520 Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
EDGEMERE, Md. (WJZ) — A fixture in the Edgemere community celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Assundina Laureta Pecora Grace, or Aunt Sudie as she’s called, was born on August 18, 1920, the very day American women won the right to vote.

Assundina Laureta Pecora Grace. Photo contributed.

Married in 1940, And Sudie and her late husband Herb were fixtures in the Exgemere community where they owned a bowling alley and a grocery store.

Her parents emigrated from Italy. In 100 years, her family has grown to include two daughters, four sons, 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

