ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Family members and friends held a candlelight vigil Tuesday night in memory of a 17-year-old girl who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 695 in Rosedale last week.

The crash killed Amira Jennings and injured her friend, 18-year-old Korey Ferrar. The driver is still at large.

Jennings’ mom Heather Faulkner said she wishes the circumstances under which the group gathered Tuesday were completely different.

“I just wish it was a birthday party or something like that, not this,” she said.

Ferrer survived the crash but has a shattered bone in his foot, screws in his shoulder and is recovering from surgery for a blood clot in his head.

“I can’t even describe it. I can’t put it in words. I lost my best friend,” he said.

Ferrar and Jennings met three years ago and, “we just clicked,” he said.

Jennings’ father Wisalah said his daughter taught him the most important lesson of all.

“You know, they say parents are supposed to teach their child, she taught me the most important thing in life is patience,” he said.

With that patience, Jennings waits for information from police about who hit and killed his daughter while she stood outside her broken-down vehicle on I-695.

While life has permanently changed for the family, Amira is forever in their hearts.

“You know, my life will never be the same,” Wisalah Jennings said.

Police are searching for a gray Infiniti, possibly a G37, G25 or Q40 in the case.