CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up, ICUs Flat As State Adds 520 Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Business, Fells Point, H&S Bakery, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — H&S Bakery is looking to expand its packaging facility in Fells Point on Caroline Street.

The local landmark has applied to the city Board of Municipal & Zoning Appeals to expand its existing packing facility onto a lot at 623 S. Caroline St.

H&S Bakery began in 1943 with Harry Tsakalos and Isidore “Steve” Paterakis, and is still family-owned and operated to this day.

The request was filed July 7. It will be heard at a virtual hearing before the board on August 25.

There are no further details at this time.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply