BALTIMORE (WJZ) — H&S Bakery is looking to expand its packaging facility in Fells Point on Caroline Street.
The local landmark has applied to the city Board of Municipal & Zoning Appeals to expand its existing packing facility onto a lot at 623 S. Caroline St.
H&S Bakery began in 1943 with Harry Tsakalos and Isidore “Steve” Paterakis, and is still family-owned and operated to this day.
The request was filed July 7. It will be heard at a virtual hearing before the board on August 25.
There are no further details at this time.